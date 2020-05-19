"I have to say, it's pretty entertaining—the voices they're coming up with for the characters and the sound effects," Gailey says. "One of our students, if the script calls for ominous music, his job is to search his music library and come up with something and be ready to play that excerpt on cue. Then we have two other students who are teaming up—if we need a 'thwap' sound or a knocking or a rumble, their job is to find practical items in the house that can be used to reproduce those sounds."