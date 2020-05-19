"I was beginning to shoot on a new Jackass feature film," says the Portland-based filmmaker, who is sort of "the fifth Beatle" of the gross-out stunt crew—though he typically stays behind the camera, he made a memorable cameo in the third movie, becoming perhaps the first cinematographer to ever vomit in 3D. He'd gone down to L.A. in semi-secret earlier in 2019 to lens the group's reunion, and was a few weeks into filming when friends of the cast started to fall ill. "Things began to swell up, so on the set of the production we began to wearing masks and washing our hands and being conscious of that."