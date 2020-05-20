** At one point in The Lovebirds, Jibran (Kumail Nanjiani) comments on the dramatic misadventures he's suddenly found himself in with soon-to-be-ex-girlfriend Leilani (Issa Rae): "This is like The Amazing Race, but with dead people." And that's essentially what you get from this film. Nanjiani and director Michael Showalter were last paired up in the award-winning The Big Sick, and though the talented Showalter has two dream leads in Rae and Nanjiani, The Lovebirds never elevates itself beyond "this is fine" territory. The plot involves Jibran and Leilani getting thrown into a convoluted conspiracy mere moments after agreeing to break up, sending them on the run from both the law and a mysterious killer played by Paul Sparks (Waco, House of Cards). While the desire to sit back and let Nanjiani and Rae shine is perfectly understandable, The Lovebirds consists of little more than throwing its highly talented stars into increasingly ridiculous situations and letting them riff upon said ridiculousness. This results in some funny moments, but overall The Lovebirds is another average—if somewhat charming—entry in the ever-growing content receptacle that is the Netflix library. R. DONOVAN FARLEY. Netflix.