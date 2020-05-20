Employing the evergreen concept of Oregon as a place to lose and rediscover oneself, Clementine certainly owes something to Kelly Reichardt, with its semi-unknowable female protagonist and lack of a safety net. Then there's the film's lightly dangerous sensuality, which invites Jane Campion and Sofia Coppola into the conversation. Leg brushes, hair braiding and bed sharing look sisterly in one light and sexual in another. Composer Katy Jarzebowski's atonal, woodwind-driven score goes a long way toward injecting Karen and Lana's relationship with peril. That said, Gallagher says she never set out to dip more than "a toe" in the thriller genre.