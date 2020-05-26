Just three years after first grabbing an open mic, the Spokane emigrant was anointed one of WW's Funniest Five in 2014, and the following year, he was also listed among the Fresh New Faces annually selected by the world's largest humor festival, Just for Laughs. Given all of that, it's a little hard to believe he hasn't made an album until now. Helium Comedy Records helped make that possible by offering to capture his 2018 set at Helium's Southeast Portland club, resulting in a collection of playfully digressive flights of fancy, jazz radio patter and pull-out couches with sordid pasts now available for purchase under the title 16 Bits.