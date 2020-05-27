* Somewhere around the time eight kinda-sorta scientists run out of oxygen in their own biosphere, you're likely to get frustrated that this Neon-Hulu documentary doesn't allow its utterly unique story to be more interesting. The petri dish certainly swims with fascinating variables, as a caravan of Bay Area thespians turns into mechanical geniuses, sailing entrepreneurs and '90s news staples as they seal themselves in an Arizona biome for two years. They were after something grand but confused: scientific breakthrough without proper data, radical environmentalism funded by an oil fortune, and a sense of community without any real-world outreach. The troupe's 16 mm footage spanning the '60s through the '90s is certainly a marvel in its own right, but the great sin of Matt Wolf's documentary is that it puts no effort into clearing up a story obfuscated by ideals with no names and missions with no goals. It's not as though the doc needs to find the biospherists guilty of cultish behavior to be worthwhile, but the amount of pseudo-scientific or vaguely inspirational hooey the film lets slide without clarification or exploration flatly defeats the purpose. "There's all this stuff, and what's gonna happen?" Biosphere 2 botanist Linda Leigh defines the group's "alternative" approach to science. That pretty much sums up Spaceship Earth's approach, too. NR. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, YouTube.