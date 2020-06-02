"It's like a safety blanket for me. I'm kind of obsessed with hydration. The one that I had previously I had since 2015, but on a trip that Matt and I took to Laguna Beach and Joshua Tree, we got stuck in Orange County traffic and we were so late to the airport. I tried to go through security, but I had water in my Nalgene and they were like, 'You have to go back through the line and dump this out,' and I was like, 'No, I'll just throw it away!' and it was like throwing away one of my children."

7. Marco Polo (the app)