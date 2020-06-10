Twenty-five years after its release, viewers can choose a litany of avenues in interpreting the social critique of Safe. Certainly, white privilege and fragility leap to the foreground right now. For God's sake, the protagonist's name is Carol White, and her chosen tonic (before giving up dairy) is a pint glass of milk. It's tough to say whether she's more horrified by black couches or her stepson's fearmongering school report on Los Angeles gangs creeping toward her precious suburb. There's even a conspicuous police interaction when Carol wanders her front lawn in a midnight stupor, but never mind, the officer just wants to make sure she's all right. As much as hair spray, she's allergic to the mass production of an exclusionary American ideal she hoped would keep her, well, safe.