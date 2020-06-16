"When I do work [at the Blazers Boys & Girls Club], I usually work in the art department, and we do these things called club meetings. Once things get wrapped up, or if I'm trying to get the attention of the kids, I'll tell a story. I try to go in all different directions because they love it and we love it and oral history is one of our traditions as black people—sitting down in front of the elder while they tell you about a great person who lived, a traumatic event that happened or a love story that swept the country."