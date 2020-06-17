While local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. This week, we continue our coverage of acclaimed LGBTQ-centric films in honor of Pride Month.
Shakedown (2018)
From 2002 to 2004, a Black lesbian strip club called Shakedown thrived in an inconspicuous L.A. building, providing a much-needed sanctuary devoted to women's pleasure. Documentarian Leilah Weinraub shot over 400 hours of footage (pared down here to 70 minutes) before the LAPD shut down the venue. Criterion Channel, shakedown.film.
The Favourite (2018)
Dark comedy king Yorgos Lanthimos directs this All About Eve-esque period piece set in the royal court of Queen Anne (Olivia Colman, in an Oscar-winning role). When a former noblewoman (Emma Stone) arrives seeking employment, she finds herself in a love triangle with the queen's adviser/furtive mistress (Rachel Weisz), vying for favor and power. Amazon Prime, Google Play, HBO Go/Now, HBO Max, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube.
Happy Together (1997)
Directed by the great Wong Kar-wai of In the Mood for Love (2000), this sumptuously intimate and critically acclaimed romance chronicles the turbulent relationship between a gay Hong Kongese couple (Tony Leung Chiu-wai and Leslie Cheung) after they travel to Argentina together. Criterion Channel.
The Miseducation of Cameron Post (2018)
In Desiree Akhavan's poignant adaptation of a popular YA novel, a Montanan teenager (Chloë Grace Moretz) is sent to gay conversion therapy camp after getting caught with her secret girlfriend. Here, she meets new friends Jane (Sasha Lane) and Adam Red Eagle (Forrest Goodluck), and the trio help each other cope with their hellish surroundings. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, Kanopy, Vudu, YouTube.
A Single Man (2009)
Colin Firth stars as George Falconer, a recently widowed English professor living in 1962 Los Angeles. After his partner (Matthew Goode) dies in a car accident, George contends with a deep depression resulting from his newly single status, but is buoyed by his best friend (Julianne Moore) and one of his students (Nicholas Hoult). Netflix.
Comments