Nonetheless, remaining out of work for an indefinite period didn't exactly sound feasible. So Parker began researching solutions proposed by other film professionals. Most of the information he found ranged from improbable to impossible, like booking an entire hotel where cast and crew could quarantine. As an experiment, Parker decided to self-fund a production that abided by physical distancing guidelines. Created by a bare-bones, 10-member team, "The Homebound Ranger" is a cheeky stay-at-home public ad campaign about an Oregon park ranger adjusting to life indoors. The three approximately 20-second PSAs were made without cast or crew coming within 6 feet of each other. With tongue-in-cheek twee, Parker plays the ranger who's quarantined in his cabin, solving crosswords and carefully spritzing houseplants instead of roaming the great outdoors.