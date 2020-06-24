"We're putting our toe in the water to see how safe things feel and whether people keep their distance," says Whyte. "But this is actually pretty cool. Cinephiles could come to a private screening of Dunkirk or 2001 in 70 mm. Two families already commingling might bring their kids to watch Frozen. We've never done something like this before, but people will be able to rent the place for at least the next three weeks while we wait to see about Phase 2. My guess is, we might continue a bit longer than that."