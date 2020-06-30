When best friends Thelma (Geena Davis) and Louise (Susan Sarandon) embark on a road trip, they end up killing a rapist in self-defense. The pair have no choice but to go on the run, knowing the broken justice system won't let them off the hook. It's a devastating example of how the patriarchal American Dream all too often leaves women behind. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Pluto TV, Sling TV, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube.