While this Raquel Welch-led roller derby slugfest doesn't offer much in terms of quality writing or acting, the atmosphere carries the day. Rooting on a bombshell skater traded from Kansas City to Stumptown, the '70s Portlanders at the Expo Center practically foam at the mouth in their giant glasses and frilly shirts. Plus, there's something genuinely aspirational about a movie trying to convince you that both roller derby and movies about roller derby are about to catch on. Never mind that; just don't miss the hangout scene at a packed Kenton Club.