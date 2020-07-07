While local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. This week, we're highlighting some of the best book-to-film adaptations in honor of the recent premiere of one of the best—though admittedly few—2020 releases, Shirley.
Shirley (2020)
Josephine Decker's dreamy semi-biographical drama centers on a young couple (Odessa Young and Logan Lerman) who lodge with reclusive horror author Shirley Jackson (Elisabeth Moss) and her professor husband (Michael Stuhlbarg). What follows is a psychosexual examination of the fine lines between muses, lovers and friends. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, YouTube.
The Hours (2002)
Meryl Streep, Julianne Moore and Nicole Kidman star as three women from different time periods who are deeply affected by Virginia Woolf's novel Mrs. Dalloway: Streep as a 21st century bisexual whose close friend is dying of AIDS, Moore as a pregnant '50s housewife trapped in an unhappy marriage, and Kidman as Woolf herself, writing the highly influential feminist text. Amazon Prime, Crackle, Google Play, iTunes, Kanopy, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube.
The Virgin Suicides (1999)
Sofia Coppola's ethereal coming-of-age tragedy, adapted from Jeffrey Eugenides' 1993 novel, mythologizes the nymphish Lisbon sisters (Kirsten Dunst included) through the eyes of neighborhood boys. When the youngest Lisbon dies by suicide, the girls' strict parents isolate them in their home, creating an irresistible air of mystery. Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Kanopy, Pluto TV, Vudu, YouTube.
Annihilation (2018)
After an enigmatic alien lifeform creates an ever-growing zone that mutates the DNA of anything that enters, biologist Lena (Natalie Portman) enters with three goals in mind: to research the Shimmer, to stop it and to rescue her missing husband (Oscar Isaac). Directed by sci-fi prodigy Alex Garland and adapted from Jeff VanderMeer's popular Southern Reach book trilogy. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube.
We Need to Talk About Kevin (2011)
The great Lynne Ramsay directs this unforgettable psychological thriller adapted from Lionel Shriver's 2003 novel, centering on a mother (Tilda Swinton) who must grapple with the evil lurking in her dangerous son (Ezra Miller), as well as the horrific crime he committed. Amazon Prime, Crackle, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Kanopy, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube.
