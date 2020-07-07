The antidotal shade, it turns out, is green. During the past two years, a cooperative of Portland nonprofits has led filmmaking workshops at the Woodburn facility for male youth. The project, now dubbed Echo Productions, yielded several films, including one particularly ambitious break-dancing short made possible through DIY green screen. The MacLaren students improvised a half-prism out of paint, tape and refrigerator boxes that were high enough to envelop a breaker's body but wide enough to digitally imagine new dance floors. In Phoenix Rising, we see four incarcerated break dancers move from forest to tropical beach to astral plane. The implication is unmistakable as the environments evolve: for the duration of this dreamscape, they are free.