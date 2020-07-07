While its central friendship is tender and its budget slightly bigger (Reichardt's first outing with producer-distributor A24), First Cow honors the director's standards of hushed grit. It's a Western about the people Westerns are historically never about: a Chinese immigrant on the run and the meek cook of a trapping party. Without each other and their baking gambit, they'd both very likely be dead. The audience picking up on those stakes owes much to the film's fastidious re-creation of the nearly 200-year-old Fort Umpqua.