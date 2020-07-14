** Congressman John Lewis is an undeniably important civil rights leader: Over his 60-year career, he was arrested 45 times for protesting, and his steadfast activism paved the way for the end of segregation and the advancement of voting rights. His impassioned, tenacious approach to these issues also "highlighted the inactivity of the federal government," according to Congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who is interviewed in the film along with a host of other well-known leaders, ranging from new-wave progressives like Rep. Ilhan Omar to outdated centrists like the Clintons and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. It's difficult to make a documentary about a living person that doesn't feel self-serving, especially if the subject is a politician, of whom there are no perfect ones. At times, Good Trouble manages to avoid this trap by featuring archival footage of the 1965 Selma to Montgomery marches, but its present-day content is cursory, verging on toothless cloying and pandering. Did we really need a segment dedicated to Lewis' fondness for dancing to Pharrell Williams' "Happy"? While Good Trouble may be emblematic of our flawed tendency to lionize public servants—though Lewis's impeccable voting record does demonstrate he practices what he preaches—it also serves as a welcome and timely reminder that causing a stir is exactly what creates societal and political change. PG. MIA VICINO. Amazon Prime, Google Play.