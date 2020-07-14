Definitely how long he had determined to be committed to social justice. I have to go back to the fact that, at 17, he wrote a letter to Dr. King, and he found a way into the struggle by joining the Freedom Riders. We see the Edmund Pettus Bridge action all the time, but we don't know how he got there. The icon status he has he came by the hard way—by truly committing his life to fight for civil rights and justice for all.

This documentary arrives at an almost perfect time with the continued protests against police brutality. Do you see the connections between what Rep. Lewis was fighting for during the '60s and what is happening now?