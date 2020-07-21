I'll be the first to admit animators are insane. I'm insane. Moving dolls tiny increments for eight to 10 hours a day is not something well-balanced people do. You need some OCD. You know, it's like sports or anything else. When you're a kid, you want to take up whatever looks fun or interesting, but by the time you get to high school or college, you probably won't make the team if you're not 6-foot-5. A lot of people try animation when they're really young and, growing older, start to ask: "What am I doing? This is nuts! I want to go outside!" Whereas, some of us are just, like, "This is great! I haven't seen the sun in a month, but I got two seconds of footage today!" Those personality types tend to be the ones that stick it out in animation.

Will the character itself survive? More shorts? A series? Quarantine Kat could be the Garfield of our era.