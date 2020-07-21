While local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. This week, we've picked the best films featured on NBCUniversal's freshly debuted streaming service, Peacock—and they're all completely free to view.
Phantom Thread (2017)
When a renowned dressmaker (Daniel Day-Lewis) falls for a headstrong waitress (Vicky Krieps), the line between muse and lover is blurred. With a mesmerizing score by Jonny Greenwood, delicate direction by Paul Thomas Anderson, and richly layered performances from Day-Lewis and Krieps, this romantic drama with a twist was perhaps the best film of 2017. Peacock.
Hard Candy (2005)
Ellen Page stars in this cathartic, gutsy thriller as a 14-year-old vigilante who seeks revenge on a pedophile (Patrick Wilson) by luring him with sweetness, then trapping and torturing him in his own home. "It'll ruin my career, ruin my life," he begs. "Well, didn't Roman Polanski just win an Oscar?" she replies. Peacock.
The Last Days of Disco (1998)
One of the ultimate post-grad confusion dramedies, writer-director Whit Stillman's knack for witty dialogue spouted by neurotic characters excels against the bougie backdrop of Manhattan disco clubs, where two women (Chloë Sevigny and Kate Beckinsale) party nightly to escape their anxiety about their burgeoning careers and love lives. Peacock.
Tully (2018)
The Juno team of Jason Reitman and Diablo Cody reunite for a more mature, surrealist take on pregnancy—specifically the effects of postpartum depression. When Marlo (Charlize Theron) struggles after giving birth to her second child, her brother gifts her a night nanny named Tully (Mackenzie Davis), who acutely reminds Marlo of her youth. Peacock.
American Psycho (2000)
In director Mary Harron's darkly comic cult classic, wealthy New York banker Patrick Bateman (Christian Bale) skillfully hides his penchant for violence under a veneer of pressed suits, luxury apartments and immaculate business cards. But as his psychosis escalates, so does the body count. Peacock.
