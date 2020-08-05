"It was a bit of a casting hack," True explains. "Once we realized that some real talent might come on board, even though we couldn't offer anything financially, our strategy was giving opportunities to actors primarily known for their comedic talent. I just knew Anna had this wonderful range within her. Steven Strait, this great leading man, comes from Syfy television to join our little film, and Joe Lo Truglio has the biggest heart ever. We were able to move them with the writing and trust them with roles they weren't really playing up until this film, but we had faith. Great acting is great acting."