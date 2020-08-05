** When he's directing fiction, Ron Howard's voice tends to be that of a centrist dad: Obstacles loom impossibly large in movies like Apollo 13 and A Beautiful Mind, but that's what makes these men's jobs worth doing, kids. Howard takes pretty much the same stance in his documentary Rebuilding Paradise, sifting through the ashes of a 2018 inferno that consumed Paradise, Calif., claiming 85 lives and leaving little standing. Like all Howard efforts, except maybe that Grinch remake, Rebuilding Paradise clings to the best intentions, and it's more emotive than inquisitive. The documentary's favorite refrain is that the Paradise residents didn't just lose homes, they lost home. That's a powerful and worthy sentiment the first few times, but Howard's tendency to bask in the Rockwellian fantasy of this lost community clearly takes precedence over more hard-nosed insights on lawsuits against the electric company PG&E, regional and international climate concerns, and relevant Indigenous history in Butte County. The documentary actually tips its hat to all three of those ideas, which only really serves to highlight the more melodramatic approach. In interviews, Howard has called himself merely a "wannabe journalist." He's being humble, of course, but with this documentary, it shows. PG-13. CHANCE SOLEM-PFEIFER. rebuildingparadise.film.