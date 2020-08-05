I believe that life is a musical. You can ask most of my friends—I will randomly break out into songs. What I love about theater in general is that there's catharsis that comes from a story being told to you in real time. You're watching art being made while engaging with the story. Music and dance are cathartic because they're expressing something that we can't just say, and so to add catharsis on top of catharsis on top of catharsis can make musical theater totally overwhelming and consuming in a way that few artforms can be.

