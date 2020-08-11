One of the greatest and most underseen movies of 2018, Her Smell plays out like a contemporary Opening Night, but with riot grrrl punk instead of the theater. Elisabeth Moss stars as Becky Something, an unstable rocker past her prime who struggles to come to terms with her need for sobriety and loss of creativity. Grungy and dizzying in all the best ways. Google Play, HBO Go, HBO Max, Hulu, Kanopy, Vudu, YouTube.