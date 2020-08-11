The Oregon Theater was considered by locals to be this big bad bogeyman of sin, right? I won't lie to you. It was a place where exhibitionists went to have public sex, but we had all walks of life coming through. There were people who went there that you wouldn't believe: people from religious communities, civil rights communities, the medical industry. There was an ear doctor who loved bringing in his trophy wife and having people watch while they did their thing. Off-duty cops and firemen used to go. A very famous musician in town was a regular and wanted to buy the place. A lot of people out there have fantasies. They like to watch and be watched, whether they were drunk with their frat buddies or felt kinky and took a date.

