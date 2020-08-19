Nobody does "two corrupted souls duel through the muck of their expertise" quite like William Friedkin, director of The French Connection, The Exorcist and numerous other gripping crime dramas. 2004's The Hunted stands as one of Friedkin's many attempts to reclaim his '70s mojo. Filmed at Silver Falls State Park and in downtown Portland, this fugitive procedural stars Tommy Lee Jones and Benicio del Toro as two—what can really only be called—stabbing experts? The hand-to-hand violence is brutally simple and naturebound, which suggests a far more rugged film than the basic cable-destined cop story that resulted. That said, The Hunted does settle any debate over whether a 57-year-old Tommy Lee Jones could catch a MAX train on foot.