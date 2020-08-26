Weinstein's prior short film, Candace, which won Best Film in the American Pavilion Emerging LGBTQ Filmmakers Showcase at 2018's Cannes Film Festival, also ripples with personal history, but In France marks an escalation in cinematography, scale and deftness of storytelling. Among its best qualities is the ability to layer commentary, while never painting over Michael as a character. As for the lead performance, Damasco plays Michael with a tender composure, the hardest kind to maintain because family is involved.