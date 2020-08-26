A refreshing departure from the male gaze of Suicide Squad, director Cathy Yan's take on the misunderstood antiheroine Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie) finds her carving out a new identity after a messy breakup with the Joker. Now she teams up with an all-lady crew to take down a sadistic club owner (Ewan McGregor, hamming it up in the best possible way). Amazon Prime, Google Play, HBO Go, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube.