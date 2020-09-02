Season 2 begins a couple of days after the first one left off and sees the heroines slowly returning to form. Discovering that life on a tour bus isn't all tickle fights and giggles, Elodie drifts away from the eternal after-party to pluck out tunes on a pilfered ukulele. Back in Lake Oswego, Tabitha (Quintessa Swindell) and Moe (Kiana Madeira) have mostly escaped punishment for boosting, crashing and then sinking the beloved car of Tabitha's abusive ex, Brady (Brandon Butler), and she celebrates her newfound freedom by seeking out the company of brooding bartender Luka (Henry Zaga). Meanwhile, Moe takes to day drinking her way through a brief suspension from school for hitting Brady when he threatens to go to the police about the car unless Tabitha starts dating him again.