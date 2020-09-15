Another Kirsten Giroux special, this series of courses begins with the instructor analyzing Hamlet with surgical precision and contagious joie de vivre. Shakespeare devotees and novices alike will get a kick out of her breakdown of Claudius' opening speech, which delves into the usurper's delicious doubletalk and barbarous turns of phrase (you know a guy's up to no good when he refers to his spouse as the "imperial jointress of this war-like state"). Also worthwhile is Giroux's scrutinization of Ophelia's first scene, which makes a compelling case that despite the character's seeming descent into madness, she can be craftier than the scheming men who surround her.