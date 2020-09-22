The spectators will become the spectacle at this Zoom-based event, which asks viewers to post a picture or to simply show their face so that TBA can capture an image of its 2020 audience. "The Audience Portrait is a little bit of an experiment," says Kristan Kennedy, another PICA artistic director. "[We] asked ourselves, 'How do we capture that feeling of being together during TBA, or that moment we share the space in a live performance or gallery just [by] being present, looking and relooking?' It is a time to listen and just be." 6:30 pm Wednesday, Sept. 30.