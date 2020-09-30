While local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. For the month of October, we highlight all of the best horror for your Halloween movie marathons. This week's theme is creature features, celebrating beloved monsters ranging from aliens to werewolves to the scariest of them all: the Eraserhead baby.
The Brood (1979)
Body horror master David Cronenberg directs this psychological parable of divorce, centered on a man embroiled in a custody battle with his ex-wife, who's receiving a controversial therapy in a mental institution. When a string of brutal murders occurs, he begins to suspect she's behind them—it all leads up to one of the most horrifying creature reveals in cinema history. Amazon Prime, Criterion Channel, HBO Max, iTunes.
Alien (1979)
While on a routine cargo mission, the crew of a commercial spaceship (Sigourney Weaver, Tom Skerritt, John Hurt, among others) stops to investigate a distress signal. Rookie mistake! Chest-bursting aliens, frantic crawling through air ducts, and general terror quickly ensues in this seminal sci-fi horror film by Ridley Scott. Amazon Prime, Cinemax, Google Play, HBO Max, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.
The Host (2006)
After a slew of toxic waste is dumped in South Korea's Han River, a large amphibious creature begins to mutate. It emerges six years later, wreaking deadly havoc and kidnapping the young daughter of a snack shop owner (Song Kang-ho), inciting him to embark on a rescue mission. Directed by the great Bong Joon-ho of 2019's Oscar-sweeping Parasite. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes Kanopy, Sling TV, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube.
Eraserhead (1977)
In this experimental fever nightmare by David Lynch, an unhappy man (Jack Nance) living in a desolate industrial apartment struggles to care for his sick, deformed baby-creature-thing. Lynch's debut feature functions as both a metaphor for the fear of domestic life and an unforgettable showcase of revolting yet arresting imagery. Amazon Prime, Criterion Channel, Google Play, HBO Max, iTunes, Kanopy, Vudu, YouTube.
Ginger Snaps (2000)
The iron bond between Brigitte and Ginger, two death-obsessed teenage sisters, is tested when the latter is attacked by a werewolf, causing her to slowly transform. Now, it's up to Brigitte to clean up Ginger's amassing bloody messes, all while desperately seeking a cure for her lycanthropy. Amazon Prime, Crackle, Google Play, Shudder, Sling TV, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube.
Comments