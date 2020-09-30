It's a testament to the actors that the sound of these relationships is just as moving as the sight of them. The entire original cast returned for the audio drama, and the act of solely listening reshapes your perception of their performances in intriguing ways. Wu's perkiness, for instance, seems even more intense than it did onstage, but so does her silence after May endures a cataclysmic loss. Even when she doesn't speak, you feel the force of her presence.