Authenticity in Young Hearts boils down not just to what's said, but the credible trouble the kids have saying it. The characters feel 15 because Liebling actually was, while Taneja Azhar played 14 at 18. Zach encountered both performers while acting with them on the Oregon-shot Netflix series Everything Sucks!, and their facility with adolescent ticks is undeniable. Saying goodbye is an odyssey, walking together an unsteady waltz, and both constantly prod "What?" at the other's unspoken thoughts.