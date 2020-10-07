Beyond its tangible growth, Yosha says many of the organization's strides connect back to an interpretation of Peter Pan—or, rather, fighting one particular interpretation. In one late-blooming moment in The Lost Boys of Portlandia, a student earnestly asks whether the group's Pan pastiche should end with the Lost Boys not returning home. It's a fair question: In the literal world, home is all too often synonymous with abuse and abandonment. Given that "dilemma," Yosha insists a kind of forgiveness underlies many of OTF's success stories.