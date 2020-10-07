** Opening on the heaving sobs of a lovely young fiancée just informed of her groom's disappearance, Eternal Beauty's first scene tells us all we need to know about our abandoned bride-never-to-be. Summarily dismissed by her older sister Alice (a dead-eyed Alice Lowe), co-opted by younger sister Nicola (Billie Piper as an aging sexpot), and blamed by her vicious mother (Penelope Wilton), the film's tragic heroine collapses in absolute despair. Somehow that may have been her high point. Flashing forward a few decades to an IG-filtered swath of Britain's dreariest suburb, we learn that unrelenting familial abuse and ruinous psychiatric treatments have rendered the former beauty queen (played by Sally Hawkins) an unrecognizable electroshock casualty shuffling through uninterested doctors. Even as the pace slows and the depths of Jane's disorder become clearer, there's still a nervy thrill to rooting along such ill-fated plans, which include abducting her drowsy young nephew or shacking up with David Thewlis' curdled punk. But following the inevitable split of that engagement, Eternal Beauty loses the plot during an interminable succession of cruelties, detailing what Jane has suffered without the slightest care for why. Preserve the mystery or examine the motives, but showing the same mistakes made over and over again and expecting emotional resonance feels like the definition of inanity. R. JAY HORTON. On Demand.