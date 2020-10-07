Zoom fatigue is real, and yet some of my favorite moments in the last seven months have been video calls with friends—especially friends I've not been great at keeping in touch with. I have standing weekly FaceTimes with some of my favorite people, and I've even written a few "pub" trivia games that we've played on Zoom. The theater trivia was really fun. There was a musicals round and a quotations round. I also did "Trivia Is So Gay," and it was all queer trivia for an eclectic group of people who didn't know each other but were all gay.