While local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. For the month of October, we highlight all the best horror for your Halloween movie marathons. This week's theme is found footage, a low-budget and naturalistic subgenre that appears to be filmed by the characters themselves, planting the viewer firmly in their terror-stricken perspective.
As Above, So Below (2014)
Filmed in the actual catacombs under Paris, this underrated gem follows an archaeologist (Perdita Weeks) as she and her documentary crew search the subterranean labyrinth for a legendary artifact. Things take a treacherous turn when they realize they're trapped—and the only way out is through the seven layers of hell. Amazon Prime, Cinemax, Google Play, iTunes, Netflix, Vudu, YouTube.
Cloverfield (2008)
When a massive alien-monster emerges from the Atlantic Ocean, a group of party guests must race across New York City to save their stranded friend, and themselves. It was successful enough to spawn two sequels of varying quality: 10 Cloverfield Lane (two thumbs up!) and The Cloverfield Paradox (two thumbs down). Amazon Prime, Google Play, Roku Channel, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube.
Lake Mungo (2008)
This critically acclaimed Australian docufiction is more of an exploration of bereavement than classic horror, centering on a family attempting to come to terms with their daughter's drowning, as well as subsequent supernatural events. The improvisational acting style makes this one feel all too real, eliciting scares stemming from both ghosts and grief. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube.
Creep (2014)
A struggling videographer (Patrick Kack-Brice, who also directs) accepts an unusual job from Josef (Mark Duplass), an eccentric man with an inoperable brain tumor who asks him to record a video diary for his unborn son. All seems fine at first, but as Josef's strange behavior intensifies, so does Aaron's fear for his life. Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Netflix, Vudu, YouTube.
The Blair Witch Project (1999)
A cluster of student filmmakers hike through the woods to make a documentary about the mythical Blair Witch. They never return. With a budget of under $500,000, this horror blueprint earned a whopping $248.6 million at the box office, kick-starting the digital found-footage craze. Most of the films on this list probably wouldn't exist without it! Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Shudder, Sling TV, Vudu, YouTube.
