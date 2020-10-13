When baritone Will Liverman was in high school, his love of opera went supernova during a trip to the Met. "It was a lot of opera, and we were way up in the nosebleeds," he says. "But I was just really shocked and surprised and in awe of how the voices from that stage were hitting me. Even as a high schooler, I was like, 'Wow, this art form has a lot to offer, and it's something that I think I want to pursue.'"

While the COVID -19 pandemic has kept Liverman off the stage since he played Silvio in Opera Colorado's production of Pagliacci in February, that hasn't stopped him from pursuing his passion. He's one of the stars of An Evening With Portland Opera, a virtual concert featuring singers and musicians from Portland Opera productions that were canceled because of the pandemic (Liverman had been scheduled to return as Silvio in a Portland-produced Pagliacci).