That's one possible analog for the series' conspicuous connection—set in November 2016—to Donald Trump's election. Directed by local filmmaker and Portland State film professor Dustin Morrow, Short of Breath humanizes a gauntlet of poverty in the vein of directors Debra Granik or Ken Loach. And though Trump's victory is played for foreboding, its lack of relevance to Olyssa's spiral is just as striking. Hopes of economic stability abandoned her long before 2016, and forthcoming crises will surely compound the ongoing ones. After all, Short of Breath was the audio play's prescient title when it was recorded in the winter: before COVID-19, before George Floyd's killing, and before Portland's air singed the lungs last month.