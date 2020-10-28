While it's hard not to wonder what Mlima's Tale might have looked like onstage, there's something beautiful about being forced to imagine it. Hearing, but not seeing, Mlima enhances the illusion that we are listening to the words of an animal—words that capture the essence of a spirit that remains whole, even after that body that contains it is destroyed. Nottage embraces nuance—she isn't afraid to associate environmental activism with privilege—but her play is a clear warning to mind how we treat our planet. For Mlima is watching.