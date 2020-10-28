While the local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. As our horror coverage for October comes to an end, we highlight some of the best recently released streaming debuts—from thought-provoking documentaries to social issue dramas to…the Borat sequel. Very nice!
Dick Johnson Is Dead (2020)
To cope with her father's impending death, filmmaker Kirsten Johnson decided to document their remaining time together. Using both candid footage and fantasy sequences, the result is a genre-bending documentary in the vein of Agnès Varda, a feel-good tearjerker and reminder to hold your loved ones close. Netflix.
American Utopia (2020)
Talking Heads frontman David Byrne is back with another acclaimed concert documentary, this one directed by Spike Lee and shot by Ellen Kuras. For anyone who didn't get the chance to see his famed show American Utopia live on Broadway (most of us, probably), this filmed version is accessible to all (with a subscription service). HBO Max, Hulu.
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm (2020)
Almost 15 years after he first bumbled his way into our hearts, Borat (Sacha Baron Cohen) returns just when we need him most. The sequel finds the unflappable Kazakhstani journalist back in America, but this time everyone recognizes him. Still, that doesn't stop him from taking on Trump, COVID and so much more. Amazon Prime.
Never Rarely Sometimes Always (2020)
After a teenage girl finds herself unexpectedly pregnant, she and a friend travel from rural, conservative Pennsylvania to New York to procure an abortion. Writer-director Eliza Hittman's searing independent drama was a critical darling, scoring prestigious awards at this year's major film festivals, including a special neo-realism prize at Sundance. Amazon Prime, Google Play, HBO Max, Hulu, Vudu, YouTube.
The Assistant (2019)
In this timely office drama, we follow one fateful day in the life of a young woman (recent Emmy winner Julia Garner) working as an assistant for a powerful entertainment executive. As the harsh reality of her abusive work environment is revealed, she decides to take a stand—with chilling results. Hulu, Vudu, YouTube.
