Portland has made its love of Shrill official.
Last week, Portland City Council proclaimed Oct. 28. Shrill Day, in honor of Lindy West's memoir and the Portland-set and -filmed TV show that it inspired.
The proclamation, first reported by the Tribune, declares that the show is "as culturally significant as it is economically significant to Portland, contributing to our renown as a deeply creative culture."
West herself called into the virtual council session. In addition to penning the source material, the Seattle-born writer is an executive producer on the show, alongside Shrill star and writer Aidy Bryant.
"It's honestly very moving to me to get to be here and address all of you," West told the council. "We're starting filming season three a little later because of COVID, and I gotta say, I'm a little excited about all the rain that's going to be in this season. It felt not quite right to present a purely sunny Pacific Northwest for two seasons."
Shrill began filming its third season in Portland last month. Filming was initially scheduled to begin over the summer, but was postponed due to the pandemic. The majority of the show's cast and crew are Portland locals.
"I didn't want to shoot it in L.A. and pretend it was Portland and have some drone shots of the city," West added. "Because it's a local crew, so much of the cast is local, you can just really feel the love for Portland and the love for the whole region."
