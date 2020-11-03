McPhee adds tension and texture, not only to the village but to the present-day interludes that punctuate the play. That includes the rush of women's voices that concludes the story, which sounds like an ad for a misogynistic witch porno ("you can be sucked off by a succubus," it promises). Churchill refuses to let us forget that the crimes of Vinegar Tom live on in other forms, including modern fantasies. It's a disturbing thought—and it fits perfectly in a play that seeks to empower audiences by terrifying them into action.