While the local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. To usher in November, this week's theme highlights some of the best autumnal-set films, organized from coziest to coldest.
Over the Garden Wall (2014)
Created by Adventure Time writer Patrick McHale, this animated miniseries of 10 11-minute episodes centers on a teen boy (Elijah Wood) and his little brother as they encounter a bevy of bewitching humans and spirits while on an adventure in the woods. What begins as a straightforward romp gradually morphs into a deeply human tale of brotherhood and fear of the unknown. Amazon Prime, Google Play, HBO Max, Hulu, YouTube.
Fantastic Mr. Fox (2009)
Wes Anderson's stop-motion adaptation of Roald Dahl's elementary school staple follows a fox (George Clooney) who's addicted to stealing food from a trio of villainous farmers, much to the chagrin of his wife (Meryl Streep). With a trademark color palette of burnt oranges and toasty browns, Anderson and team have crafted an autumn essential. Amazon Prime, Disney+, Google Play, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.
First Cow (2020)
In this elegiac, sepia-toned drama from Kelly Reichardt, two lonesome travelers in the 1820s band together to steal milk from the only cow in the Oregon Territory. Filmed entirely on location in our state, First Cow is a must-watch for Oregonians. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Vudu, YouTube.
Far From Heaven (2002)
Julianne Moore stars as a repressed 1950s housewife struggling with the revelation that her husband (Dennis Quaid) is gay. To cope, she begins an affair with her gardener's son, a Black man, inciting a scandal in her uppity white neighborhood. Written and directed by fellow Portlandian (and member of the Hollywood Theatre's board of directors!) Todd Haynes. Amazon Prime, Google Play, Hulu, iTunes, Sling TV, Starz, Vudu, YouTube.
Autumn Sonata (1978)
When a cold, domineering classical pianist (Ingrid Bergman in her final film role) visits her estranged daughter (Liv Ullman), long overdue confrontations bubble to the surface. The only collaboration between auteur Ingmar Bergman and actress Ingrid Bergman is an unforgettable, poignant family drama. Criterion Channel, Google Play, HBO Max, Kanopy, Vudu, YouTube.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wHd4ymdGAGA
