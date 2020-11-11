*** Celtics. Red Sox. Dunkin' Donuts. Sam Adams. Mark Wahlberg. City Hall. Wait, what? Yes, lots and lots of city hall. Boston culture runs on more than Dunkin' Donuts and slam dunks, and director Frederick Wiseman makes that very clear in City Hall. His 45th documentary in 53 years goes deep into the administration building that helps Boston function, a nine-story slab of concrete where the mayor works and the citizenry comes to petition. It's a fitting setting for Wiseman, whose movies are all about the way human-made institutions function—how people work in tandem to keep their society going. Or, as Mayor Martin J. Walsh puts it, "democracy in action." City Hall is sort of like watching a puzzle being put together in real time (it's over four hours!), only the pieces are people, meetings, ideas and industries, and the final picture is of a stable democracy. That sounds intimidating, but I could have watched another hour of people talking to each other in conference rooms. There is no plot or music, no Celtics or Dunkin' Donuts. In Wiseman's long and leisurely film, we get to see a different side of Boston. The side that makes a difference. NR. ASHER LUBERTO. Virtual Cinema.