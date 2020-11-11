While the local rep theaters are out of commission, we'll be putting together weekly watchlists of films readily available to stream. After last week's election, we could all use a well-deserved break in the form of some fluffy comfort watches. These five films are the cinematic equivalent of curling up with a plate of freshly baked cookies in a memory-foam bed.
The Young Girls of Rochefort (1967)
In this candy-colored French musical from Jacques Demy (Agnès Varda's husband), a pair of twins (Catherine Deneuve and real-life sister Françoise Dorléac) yearn for a love strong enough to whisk them away from their picturesque seaside town. Their salvation soon arrives in the form of a sensitive artist sailor and a charming American musician (Gene Kelly, speaking fluent French). Amazon Prime, Criterion Channel, HBO Max, iTunes, Vudu.
Moonrise Kingdom (2012)
Off the coast of a small New England island, 12-year-old Khaki Scout Sam and his angsty pen pal Suzy romantically run away together, provoking a kid hunt led by the town's dimwitted police captain (Bruce Willis), Suzy's parents (Frances McDormand and Bill Murray), and Sam's Khaki Scoutmaster (Edward Norton). Written and directed by the always soothing and symmetrically satisfying Wes Anderson. Amazon Prime, Google Play, iTunes, Peacock, Vudu, YouTube.
Bringing Up Baby (1938)
Cary Grant, Katharine Hepburn, and director Howard Hawks combined forces to create this wildly influential screwball rom-com about a flighty heiress (Hepburn), a down-to-earth paleontologist (Grant) and a leopard named Baby (Nissa). Together, the unconventional trio inadvertently incite a load of mischief…and realize opposites attract. Amazon Prime, Google Play, HBO Max, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.
Miss Pettigrew Lives for a Day (2008)
When dowdy English governess Guinevere Pettigrew (Frances McDormand) cons her way into working for ditzy American performer Delysia (Amy Adams), she learns to loosen up and have some long overdue fun in this bubbly homage to screwball comedies of the '30s and '40s. Lee Pace, who, lest we forget, is 6-foot-5, co-stars as Delysia's scrappy pianist love interest. Amazon Prime, Google Play, HBO, HBO Max, Hulu, iTunes, Vudu, YouTube.
Roman Holiday (1953)
In this multi-Oscar-winning rom-com staple, a burnt-out princess (Audrey Hepburn) seeks refuge from her overwhelming life by vacationing in Rome. Here, she meets a dashing American reporter (Gregory Peck, 6-foot-3) who, after discovering her identity, becomes determined to snag an exclusive interview with her. As expected, burgeoning romance soon gets in the way. Amazon Prime, CBS, Google Play, iTunes, Pluto TV, Tubi, Vudu, YouTube.
