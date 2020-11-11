For her part, Johnson has spent her entire life steeped in the Black activism of Portland. As a baby, she was held by Martin Luther King Jr. at Vancouver Avenue First Baptist Church. She remembers Stokely Carmichael lending her advice in a North Portland garage. She opened for Maya Angelou at the Schnitz in 2012. Johnson was also, in her estimation, the first Black performer ever to play The Old Church, where the Grammy-nominated vocalist has now been a 30-year staple.