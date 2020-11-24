Yeah, absolutely. At the height of [the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals debate, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement] was targeting families, they were targeting people. We'd say, 'Hey, do you want to remain anonymous? Do you want to talk about this? Do you feel comfortable?' Some people take comfort in telling their story because they want to be heard. Then, we'd ask them if they're going to be OK—what happens if ICE figures out [their identities] through names and photographs? There are cases where we have pulled down stories because they're afraid because their application processes are going through or they are seeking political asylum and they don't want to be in the public record. There are a lot of reasons like that, so we are very sensitive to this and really want to make sure their safety is taken care of.